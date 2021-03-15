Megan Thee Stallion Reflects on 'Amazing' GRAMMYs Night & Sharing 'Epic Moment' With Beyoncé (Exclusive)

Megan Thee Stallion is having a fairly fantastic night. The songstress took home three GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, and opened up to ET after the show to reflect on the exciting, emotional experience.

The "Body" artist shared that it "feels amazing" to be holding a trio of GRAMMY Awards after having not only won but also delivered one of the night's most memorable performances, alongside Cardi B. She also got to share the stage with Beyoncé.

"I couldn't believe I was here when I got here and I can't believe I'm leaving here with three of these," she marveled to ET's Kevin Frazier.

Megan was brought to tears when she delivered her first acceptance speech of the night, after taking home the award for Best New Artist. She got nearly as emotional during her speech for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, which she won for her "Savage" remix, featuring Beyoncé.

In a moment that was touching and sweet, the two Houston natives took the stage together holding hands and Megan thanked Beyoncé for her musical influence, sharing that she grew up wanting to be "the rap Beyoncé."

"It was such an epic moment," Megan told ET of sharing the stage with her inspiration. "Beyoncé is just a treasure to everybody in Houston, pretty sure everybody in the world, but specifically where we are from, we just absolutely love Beyoncé. And to have her just seal the deal for me, it's like a pat on the back like, 'I am proud of you girl.'"

The win also made history for Beyoncé. With the GRAMMY, she tied Alison Krauss for the most GRAMMYs awarded to a female artist at 27, which Trevor Noah took a moment to acknowledge.

She later ended up breaking the record when she won Best R&B song for "Black Parade."

"It's important, being a Black woman entertainer and Black woman in general," Megan said of Beyoncé's record-setting accomplishment. "We are here, we here to stay, we gonna stay over."

Aside from her multiple wins, Megan also stole the spotlight with her lavish, showgirl-themed performance of "Body" and "Savage," before she was joined by Cardi B -- who delivered a performance of "Up," before she and Megan graced the world with an epic, only slightly-less-explicit version of "WAP."

The number was every bit as bold, energetic and exuberant as fans would expect from the performers, and Megan explained just how much work went into making it great.

"We spent so many weeks, I think it was a whole month preparing for this performance," she shared, "and to see it all come together, I am so happy."