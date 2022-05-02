Megan Thee Stallion Brings Sultry Sophistication to the Met Gala Red Carpet

Megan Thee Stallion is taking the Hot Girl brand to sultry new levels. On Monday, the "Plan B" rapper arrived at the 2022 Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Moschino dress by designer Jeremy Scott.

This year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the controversial theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." The concept is a homage to the United States' Gilded Age, an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism.

Megan took gala-goers back to the Gilded Age with her sparkling gold gown and stunning beauty look, which took five or six hours to come together, she told reporters.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The "Sweetest Pie" emcee made her Met Gala debut during the event's grand return last year. That night's theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation's sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. Megan looked stunning in a romantic and elegant look, wrapped in a pale pink Coach gown with dramatic ruffles and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

John Shearer/WireImage

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I'm ready to see everybody. I"m ready for everybody to see me. I was going to wear my hair different and we landed on this," she told ET of her look. Before heading inside, Megan took a moment to share what was in store for her: "More hot girl sh*t!"

ET recently spoke with Amy Odell, author of Anna: The Biography -- a book about Vogue editor-in-chief and gala organizer Anna Wintour -- and she spilled plenty of Met Gala secrets, including George and Amal Clooney once getting their own private bar. Watch the video below for more.

Entertainment Tonight is on the red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night.