Megan Thee Stallion Auditioned for 'Love & Hip Hop' -- Watch Her Never-Before-Seen Tape

Love & Hip Hop could've had a hot girl season!

Before Megan the Stallion became a phenomenon, she tried her hand at reality TV and auditioned for the VH1 series. As part of the Love & Hip Hop Secrets Unlocked series, Megan's audition tape was released this week -- and proves that she was always meant to be a star.

"It’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka Young Tina Snow, aka the H-Town Hottie. I’m from Houston, Texas, and I’m just the best female rapper that’s popping right now,” the "Savage" rapper says in the clip. “And on top of that, I’m a full-time college student, OK."

She goes on to say that her mom was an MC and that she told her she wanted to follow in her footsteps.

"Megan Thee Stallion is just gonna become that household name," she recalled. "When you’re talking about those popping rappers, I’m going to be in that conversation."

After watching the video, LHH star Sukihana -- who appears in the "WAP" video -- then says, "That is everything. Y'all fumbled the bag. Y'all should have put her on the show. Look at her now, superstar."

After releasing hits like "Hot Girl Summer" and "Savage," Megan's career skyrocketed. The 25-year-old rapper released her debut studio album, Good News, on Nov. 20, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200.

"I feel like we have a lot of growth that happened over the past year," Megan recently shared with ET of her new album. "I titled it Good News, because yes, we've been having an extremely crazy year and it felt like we were given bad news back to back. I felt Megan Thee Stallion needed to drop some good news."

While chatting with ET, the rapper also shared that she's currently working on a college degree in health administration and hopes to graduate this year.

"School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started," she described distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I had to because I couldn't go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn't have a lot of distractions. But I'm still in school, and I'm projected to graduate in 2021!"

See more of ET's interview with Megan in the video below.