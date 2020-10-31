Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Are Engaged -- See the Sweet Moment

Congratulations are in order for Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird! The soccer star and basketball player are engaged after four years of dating.

Bird, 40, posted the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday. In the captionless pic, the WNBA star is in a pool, while Rapinoe, 35, is seen kneeling on the ledge. There is a stunning ocean view behind them.

The comments section quickly filled with congratulatory messages from teammates, friends and followers.

The two began dating in late 2016, becoming the first same-sex couple on the cover of ESPN's "The Body Issue" in 2018. Earlier this year, the couple co-hosted the ESPY Awards with Russell Wilson.

This will be the first marriage for Rapinoe and Bird. The U.S. Women's soccer player was previously engaged to Sera Cahoone in August 2015. They called things off in early 2017.

