Megan Fox Kisses and Holds Hands With Machine Gun Kelly After Brian Austin Green Split

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly haven't done much to squash the romance rumors! The pair were spotted out in Los Angeles on Monday, packing on the PDA.

In the images published by Daily Mail, the 34-year-old actress is holding hands with the 30-year-old rapper while leaving Mr. Furley's Bar in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. They then get into a convertible where they are spotted kissing in the front seat before driving off.

This outing comes after Fox's ex, Brian Austin Green, was spotted with model Courtney Stodden over the weekend. The 46-year-old actor and 25-year-old model were seen leaving a restaurant together in L.A.

Green and Fox confirmed their split last month after nearly 10 years of marriage. The exes share three children together, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Green also has an 18-year-old son, Kassius, from another relationship.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," Green previously said of the split on his podcast. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Green also addressed the romance rumors between Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. Fox met the rapper while filming their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him," Green said at the time. "Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

A lingerie-clad Fox later appeared in Machine Gun Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video. On Monday, the rapper seemingly confirmed his romance by quoting the song.

"'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k,'" he tweeted. "Life imitated art on that one. ❤️🔪"