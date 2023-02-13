Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Account Amid Machine Gun Kelly Split Speculation

It looks like fans will not be reading a Valentine's Day social media tribute from Megan Fox to Machine Gun Kelly this year.

That's because the actress' Instagram account has seemingly been deleted. Fox's wiped Instagram presence comes amid chatter from the weekend that she and the musician have split. What sparked the rumors? Her own Instagram activity. On Saturday, Fox used some eyebrow-raising lyrics from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" to caption her post: "You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath."

Fans noticed she was also not following her fiancé's account and had deleted all traces of him from her profile. ET has reached out to Fox and MGK's reps for comment.

Meanwhile, the two made their most recent joint public appearance mere days ago when they stepped out at the 2023 GRAMMYs, where the singer was a first-time nominee. After he lost to Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 for Best Rock Album, Fox praised him in an Instagram post for handling the process with "grace" and "maturity."

"Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," she shared. "Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever."

Amid the rumors, a source told ET on Sunday that the pair had been together "all of Super Bowl weekend."

"They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine," the source said. "Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn't great."

Added the source, "Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up."