Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Matching Chrome Nails to Complement Stunning Engagement Ring

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly found a unique way to show off her stunning engagement ring, and they nailed it.

The Till Death star and rapper hit up the celebrity-favorite Nails of LA and got matching chrome manicures, just days after he asked her to marry him after almost two years of dating. MGK sported several bulky rings of his own, including a skull one, but the spotlight certainly belonged to Fox's massive two-stone engagement ring.

It's not the first time Fox and Kelly have made a statement, of sorts, with their nail accessories. Back in December, the couple proved they were more than just attached at the hip, they were also attached at the nails.

They sported his UN/DN LAQR nail polish collection, but all eyes were on their matching pink pinkie nails that included a thin silver chain connecting them. But nothing will top Fox's newest and shiniest accessory. Kelly explained the meaning behind the shiny rocks in a sweet post.

"i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two," Kelly wrote, before explaining the stones. "the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

The ring's designer shared with ET, "The two Thorn rings are crafted in 18ct white gold with white colorless diamond pavé, set with a pear-shaped untreated Colombian emerald and a pear-shaped D color, antique-cut diamond on the other. The two rings are held together with magnets embedded in the gold."

Fox and Kelly met on the set of Midnight In the Switchgrass, in March 2020. He's previously admitted to taking on the role the second he heard Fox was also set to be part of the project. Rumors about their romance surfaced in May of that year, after she starred in his "Bloody Valentine" music video and were spotted out and about together.

It wasn't long before the two got serious, with a source telling ET the rapper saw marriage in their future.

"MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year," the source said in December 2020.