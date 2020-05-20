Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Get Steamy in His New 'Bloody Valentine' Music Video -- Watch!

Machine Gun Kelly only has eyes for Megan Fox in his latest music video!

The rapper (real name: Colson Baker) released the official music video for "Bloody Valentine," off his upcoming Tickets to My Downfall album, on Wednesday, and fans were shook to learn he chose Fox as his leading lady.

The Michael Garcia-directed video begins with the two lying in bed together, and when Machine Gun Kelly awakes, Fox covers his mouth with a piece of pink duct tape. "The simulation just went bad, but you're the best I ever had," he sings. "Like handprints in wet cement, she touched me, it's permanent."

Fox is then seen dancing all around the house in black underwear, rocking out on Machine Gun Kelly's pink guitar and lying naked with him in a sauna, as she continues to take control of their destructive, twisted love story.

"In my head, in my head, I'm lying naked with you, yeah," Machine Gun Kelly croons. "In my head, in my head, I'm ready to die holding your hand."

Watch below:

Though Machine Gun Kelly and Fox's complicated romance in the video is strictly fictional, some fans believe the two may be more than just friends in real life. Rumors started swirling when the two were photographed driving around near Los Angeles last Friday, a few days before news broke of Fox's split from Brian Austin Green.

After weeks of speculation, Green confirmed on Monday that he and Fox broke up after nearly 10 years of marriage. They share three children together: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

"I wanted everyone to hear everything from me, and this is it," he said on the latest episode of his podcast. "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her."

"We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her," he added. "And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

Green also addressed the recent photos of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly together, saying, "She met this guy, Colson, on set [of Midnight in the Switchgrass]."

"I've never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They're just friends at this point," he said. "I trust her judgment, she's always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."

ET has reached out to Fox and Baker's reps for comment. Hear more in the video below.