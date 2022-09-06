Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'Doing Really Well' Despite Split Speculation, Source Says

Still going strong. While Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance has been under scrutiny in recent weeks, a source tells ET that there's no trouble in paradise for the pair.

"As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," the source says. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well."

Fox is the mother of three sons -- Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly is the father to a 13-year-old daughter, Casie.

"All is good between the two of them and they are still making time for each other and their relationship," the source tells ET. "Their wedding plans are still on, but being as busy as they are, they are taking everything one day at a time."

Meanwhile, the source adds that Fox and Green's partner Sharna Burgess "get along super well." Green and Burgess just welcomed their first child together, son Zane, in June.

"They are both respectful of the family in its entirety and Megan and Sharna actually have a unique bond," the source says. "There is totally a vibe between them in the best way."

The source adds that both Fox and Kelly, and Green and Burgess get along as a cohesive group. "They just want the best for themselves and for the family, as well as for their relationships, and for everyone to be happy and enjoy everyone's happiness harmoniously," the source says.

The speculation on the couple's alleged relationship issues comes a little over a month after another source told ET that wedding planning for the pair was all but complete.

"Megan and MGK are pretty much done wedding planning. They are both totally on the same page, which has made things easy for them, but Megan is definitely pulling everything together and has the final say on what goes and what doesn't," the source said in late July. "They are so excited to spend the rest of their lives together, traveling the world, living in complete bliss and harmony, and potentially expanding their family one day."

