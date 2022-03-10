Meet the New Addition to Vanessa Bryant's Family

There’s a new Bryant in town!

Vanessa Bryant shared the news that her family welcomed a new furry addition. “My girls are happy. ❤️ Big Boy~ Loki 🐕 #GermanShepard,” she captioned a photo of herself, her daughters and their new pup, Loki. In the image, Vanessa and her girls, 19-year-old Natalia, 5-year-old Bianka, and 2-year-old Capri, are all smiles as they pose for a selfie. Loki fits right in as he flashes his teeth for the camera.

In another pic, Natalia is seen holding the pup while her little sisters can't stop smiling. Vanessa simply wrote, “Loki 🐕.”

The Bryants weren’t the only people in aww of the little pooch. Friends and family took to the comments to celebrate the four-legged pal. “Awwwwwwwww❤️❤️,” Lala Anthony wrote.

“Omgggggg😍,” Catherine McDonald, family friend and wife to Pau Gasol, wrote.

Loki’s arrival comes a month after Vanessa revealed that the family’s dog, Crucio, had died. “We love you, Crucio. Thank you for everything sweet boy. Thank you for watching over us. We’re going to miss you. #GoodBoy #RestEasy ❤️💔,” she wrote next to a carousel of photos featuring the black lab.

Natalia also took to her Instagram to share the sad news. “I truly have no words except for the fact that Crucio was the best dog I could have ever asked for,” she wrote next to a series of pictures featuring her and the pup. “To the most handsome, loving, selfless and brave dog- you will forever be missed.”

