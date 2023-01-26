Meet Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson's Love Interest and 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Co-Star

While Pete Davidson's high-profile love life has been grabbing headlines for years, the whirlwind of media attention seems somewhat new for his new love interest -- Chase Sui Wonders, who is also his co-star their A24 horror comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies.

The pair were spotted kissing each other as they spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood last week, and then were photographed frolicking in the ocean in Hawaii.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Davidson and Wonders "have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot."

"They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural," the source said, before adding that Davidson "likes that Chase is down to earth and cool."

To celebrate the burgeoning romance, find out more about Wonders and how she and Davidson sparked their romance!

The Pair Played a Couple On Screen

Before the pair sparked a romance in real life, Wonders and Davidson played a couple in their horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. She starred as Emma, opposite Davidson's David, in the film, which began principal photography in May 2021.

She is a Harvard Graduate

Alongside being a talented actress, Wonders is also a seriously smart star. She attended Harvard University, where she graduated magna cum laude, after majoring in film studies and production.

While attending Harvard, Wonders also was a part of the institute's iconic humor publication, The Harvard Lampoon -- a wellspring of creative talent for many comedy show, including Saturday Night Live.

One of Her Big Breaks Was Because of Sofia Coppola

In 2017, At the age of 21, Wonders was discovered, in a sense, by Sofia Coppola, who chose her personally to star in a Calvin Klein ad that the celebrated filmmaker was helming at the time.

In 2020, she worked with Coppola once again with a small role in the director's romantic dramedy On the Rocks, starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray.

She's Got Some Famous Family

Outside of her acting gigs, her Harvard degree, her burgeoning film career and her high-profile romance, Wonders also enjoys a particularly unique connection to the world of high fashion.

Wonders' aunt is none other than groundbreaking and celebrated fashion designed Anna Sui -- one of the most influential designers of her generation and a recipient of the coveted Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which she was awarded in 2009.

She's Got a New Show in the Works

After getting her first big breakthrough role on the short-lived drama series Generation, and quite a few notable roles in other film projects -- including indie horror like Daniel Isn't Real and Bodies Bodies Bodies -- Wonders will soon be the starring character in the forthcoming Apple TV+ series City on Fire.

The show -- based on the 2015 Garth Risk Hallberg novel of the same name -- also stars Wyatt Oleff, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella and John Cameron Mitchell. It's set to premiere May 12.

