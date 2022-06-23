Meet Bonnie Chance Roberts, Beanie Feldstein's Fiancée -- Five Things To Know!

Beanie Feldstein's now an engaged woman after longtime girlfriend, Bonnie Chance Roberts, popped the question.

The happy couple took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news with a series of photos that included a succinct caption on Feldstein's part: "i do, bon." While Feldstein has become a household name -- with big roles that include playing Monica Lewinsky in the FX anthology series Impeachment: American Crime Story -- not much is known about Roberts, other than she's a Hollywood producer.

So, with that in mind, here are a few fun facts about Roberts.

She's a producer

According to her IMDb profile, Roberts has several projects to her name as a producer, including the 2019 comedy How to Build a Girl. It was on the set of that film where Roberts and Feldstein met and struck up a long-lasting relationship.

Roberts, who was born in Liverpool and is a University of Birmingham alum, is also listed as head of film for Monumental Pictures for the 2019 musical Cats. She's also been part of Mary Queen of Scots and Bridget Jones's Baby.

Her big brother's her hero

Yes, Feldstein has a famous brother in Jonah Hill, and Roberts has her soccer-loving bro, Josh. But he's more than into sports -- he's also into the hospitality industry.

Roberts' brother runs East River in Liverpool, which weathered the COVID-19 lockdowns in the U.K. to not just survive, but thrive.

The couple's into gossip ...

... as in Gossip Girl! For Halloween last year, Feldstein and Roberts dressed up as the iconic CW show's two main characters, Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass.

Feldstein donned Waldorf's outfit while Roberts nailed the blazer and dress shirt look popularized by the spiffy Bass.

They love to accessorize

The newly engaged couple has a "beanie and the bon" chain collection with Los Angeles-based the10 jewelry. But it goes beyond the jewelry.

During the Golden Globes in January 2020, Feldstein wore a stunning navy blue Oscar de la Renta gown while Roberts sported a soft cream tuxedo jacket over a black dress shirt. But, to give Roberts' outfit a little more pizzaz, Feldstein revealed a little piece of her luxury dress was applied to Roberts' collar.

They enjoy working together

Not only did they work together on How to Build a Girl, but Feldstein and Roberts will also take part in the series dubbed Girls Can't Shoot (& Other Lies).

According to Deadline, the star-studded cast also includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Kat Dennings, Jameela Jamil and Lolly Adefope. The series is based on the international best-selling essay collection Feminists Don't Wear Pink (and Other Lies).

The outlet reported that Roberts will serve as an executive producer for Mark Gordon Pictures.