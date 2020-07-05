Meek Mill Celebrates His Birthday By Announcing New Baby With Girlfriend Milan Harris

Meek Mill is a father for the third time!

The rapper and his girlfriend, fashion designer Milan Harris, welcomed their first child together. Mill, who turned 33 on Wednesday, thanked fans for "all the birthday love" on Twitter, after sharing that he got the best gift from his lady love.

"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift," he tweeted, seemingly confirming that Harris gave birth to their baby. Mill is also father to two sons, Rihmeek and Murad. This is Harris' first child.

Earlier in the day, the "Going Bad" rapper had also written, "I’m extremely lucky..... and blessed!" on the social media platform.

Mill announced in since-deleted tweets that Harris was pregnant back in February, while feuding with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

Back in December, Harris revealed she was pregnant at her fashion show, though Mill did not comment on it.

"For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do," she Instagrammed along with a video of her revealing her baby bump at the end of her show as the audience applauded. "The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year. Im a creative, so I didn't want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever."

Congratulations to the family!

