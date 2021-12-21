Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Maegan Good and DeVon Franklin are calling it quits after nine years of marriage.

According to legal docs, obtained by ET, Franklin filed legal documents on Monday in an L.A. courthouse. The date of separation is listed as Aug. 21, 2021 and the reason he cited for the divorce is "irreconcilable differences." The actress and Hollywood producer/author got married on June 16, 2012 and have no children together. They had initially met on the set of their 2011 film, Jumping the Broom, and got engaged in May 2012.

The estranged couple released a statement to People confirming the news, saying that "after much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected."

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal," the statement continued. "There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as a husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

While it appears the divorce is amicable, Good took to Instagram on the day Franklin filed the paperwork and posted two cryptic quotes on her Story. One of the quotes read, "Start making people understand it’s a privilege to be in your life.” The second quote read, “Healing isn’t pretty, but the other side is freaking beautiful.”

In any event, it was just six months ago when Good and Franklin posted tributes to one another on their ninth wedding anniversary. Good's post was nearly four minutes and the caption read, in part, "To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, happy anniversary!!" She added, "This makes #9 and eternity you go!"

And, as recently as Dec. 2, Franklin took to Instagram to praise Good's work on her Amazon Prime series, Harlem.

Back in May, Franklin spoke to ET about his new book, Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations, in which he wrote about how couples can communicate their expectations and set realistic ones for everyone involved in the relationship.

Franklin also acknowledged he and Good would see a therapist as a couple as well as individually, a choice he said was inspired by one of his mentors, Will Smith.

"Will has been a mentor and a friend, and has been very helpful to me in terms of helping me do the work that I need to do as a man -- to be a better man, to be a better husband and getting that work and getting that therapy," he said at the time. "And so, I do think it's important because then, to me, when both people are doing their work, they have more to bring."