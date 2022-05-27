Matthew Morrison Leaves 'So You Think You Can Dance' After Not Following Competition Protocols

The 43-year-old told Us Weekly in a statement that he's leaving the show just as the dance competition show kicked off its 17th season on Fox. Morrison said he's leaving due to not following "competition production protocols," though he did not elaborate.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me," the statement read. "Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."

He added, "After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

It's unclear at this time the exact details behind the protocols Morrison didn't follow, but Us Weekly, citing a source, said a "minor infraction" triggered the actor's departure.

It was just last month when a new panel of judges had been revealed, which included Morrison. Stephen "tWitch" Boss and JoJo Siwa were the other new judges, the network had announced. Longtime host Cat Deeley returned to emcee the new season.

SYTYCD features dancers between 18 and 30 years of age showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with new twists introduced into the competition.