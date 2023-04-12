Matthew McConaughey Suspects That His Mom Once Hooked Up With Woody Harrelson's Dad

It's quite possible Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are brothers from another mother. So much so, they're filming a series with that exact title after McConaughey learned from his mom that she "knew" Harrelson's father.

During his interview with Kelly Ripa on her new SiriusXM podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, McConaughey opened up about the bromance he and his True Detective co-star have shared for decades now. Then McConaughey recalled a trip to Greece with his and Harrelson's family. On that trip, McConaughey's mom joined as well, and that's when she intimated having hooked up with Harrelson's dad, Charles, back in the day. Charles died in 2007.

"In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families. And my mom is there. And she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad,'" McConaughey said, with an emphasis on the word "knew." "Oh, everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after knew. It was a lovely k-n-e-w. Well, we went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant. And [we] did some math and found out that his dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then, there’s possible receipts in a place that’s out in West Texas where there might have been a [inaudible] or a meeting or a ‘knew’ moment."

Ripa, like everyone else, wondered if they had signed up for one of the popular DNA tests to see if there's anything else to discover between them. McConaughey joked that a DNA test should be part of the project, Brother From Another Mother, a series about their families "based on truth."

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

"While Woody and I are the best of friends we have different approaches in how we raise our children and how we go about certain things," he said. "I may be a little more organized in certain things. This is a love story. It’s a story about us, he and I and our families come together. "

McConaughey's mom and dad, James Donald, got married three times. James Donald died in 1992. McConaughey revealed in his Greenlights memoir that his father died after climaxing while having sex with his mother.

"He's always told me and my brothers,'" the actor wrote in his book. "'Boys, when I go, I'm gonna be making love to your mother.' And that's what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed."