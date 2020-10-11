Matt James' 'The Bachelor' Gets Premiere Date

Matt James' season of The Bachelor is just around the corner. The cycle will kick off Monday, Jan. 4, ABC announced on Tuesday.

It's been a long wait for Bachelor fans, as James was announced as the franchise's first Black male lead in June. The 28-year-old was initially supposed to appear as a contestant on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, but the franchise offered him the Bachelor gig as Bachelorette production was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Though James is new to Bachelor Nation, he's quickly learned the ropes. Host Chris Harrison recently told ET that the season was "going great" at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

"It's the blue print and the formula we used to shoot Clare's season, and is working out perfectly," Chris shared. "I can tell you it's working, it's successful and -- knock on wood -- it'll continue to be successful."

"It's going great," added the host, who said he's gotten to know Matt well as they've started filming. "He is absolutely awesome. I can't wait for people to see his season of The Bachelor."

See ABC's full unscripted premiere schedule below.

MONDAY, JAN. 4

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Bachelor (season premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. The Chase (series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Hustler (series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. To Tell the Truth (season premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

8:00-10:00 p.m. American Idol (season premiere)