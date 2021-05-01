Matt James on Being Distracted by a 'Big Dildo' on His First Night as 'Bachelor' (Exclusive)

On his first night as the Bachelor, Matt James was feeling anxious, nervous and... maybe some good vibrations? Among the season premiere's unique limo exits was a woman who brought along a "special" sex toy, which kept making appearances throughout the night.

"You get in there in that room and you see these beautiful women all dressed up and it's like, I'm at a loss for words," Matt told ET's Lauren Zima on Monday of why he was so nervous. "I see a big dildo on the counter, and I'm trying to keep my train of thought, I don't know what to say. Yeah, the women made me nervous, they brought it."

The woman who brought along that special prop was Katie, a 29-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington. Her entrance was so memorable that it actually opened Matt's season premiere.

"So, I brought something from home that's really special to me, and I thought I'd share it with you. This pandemic was really hard for me, and this just really got me through a lot. And I was hoping to pass the torch to you," she said, whipping out the vibrator from behind her back. "But after seeing how you look, and the fantasy suite is so far away, I'm actually going to need it a little bit longer."

Matt couldn't help but crack up over the situation, quipping after Katie's departure, "She pulled out a freaking light saber!"

"Man, I was just hoping it was clean, because she's waving it in my face and stuff," he told ET. "It's like, man, we've got to make sure, you know what I mean? It was a lot."

The vibrator ended up distracting Matt from his opening speech (which began with a prayer) and got mixed reactions from the other women. But Matt wants to make it clear -- he thinks Katie's bold move was "dope."

"You can't please everybody, and I thought it was funny," he shared. "It's who she is, that's how she wanted to come and represent herself and I thought it was awesome. I was comfortable doing something like that and I'm not going to shame her for that. That was dope. It was a super... ice breaker."

"That was very generous of her [to name it MJ]," he added. "That was, yeah..."

Katie's entrance wasn't the only risqué one of the night. See more in the video below. The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.