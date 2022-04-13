'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Ken Jeong Makes Wildest Guess Ever About the Identity of The Armadillo (Exclusive)

At a certain point, it feels like Ken Jeong is just trying to mess with his fellow Masked Singer panelists.

The hilarious comic has cultivated a reputation over the past seven seasons of the show for coming up with some of the most unlikely, out-of-left-field suggestions when it comes to guessing the secret celebrity identity of the show's costumed singers -- like when he guessed that The Baby on Season 6 was Gordon Ramsey, and it proved to be Larry the Cable Guy.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's new episode, Ken truly ups the ante when it comes to outlandish deductions after hearing a performance from The Armadillo that leaves him feeling sure he's got this contestant nailed.

So who does Ken believe is actually under the undoubtedly heavy, intricately detailed Armadillo costume?

"This is Al Pacino, and I'll tell you why," Ken states with truly unearned confidence, as fellow panelist Robin Thicke laughs out loud.

Apparently, Ken's entire rationale is based on a clue presented earlier in the episode that featured handcuffs.

"Handcuffs! He was a cop in Serpico, and he was technically a fugitive in Scarface," Ken explains, as Robin sarcastically quips, "It's so obvious."

If you're somehow unsure of why it's so ridiculous for Ken to guess that The Armadillo might actually be the 81-year-old Oscar-winning film icon, take a listen to his performance of "I Fought the Law" from last week's episode.

This week, the panel -- which also includes Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger -- will get some special help from returning guest panelist and Call Me Kat star Leslie Jordan (who also openly laughed at Ken's implausible guess).

Fans will also watch as The Armadillo faces off against The Ringmaster and Teddy. The three will go head-to-head for a shot at a single spot in the finale, meaning the episode is set to end in a double unmasking!

Find out who goes home and who moves to the finale when The Masked Singer kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" throughout the history of the show!