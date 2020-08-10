Mary-Kate Olsen Is Dating After Split From Husband Olivier Sarkozy, Source Says

Mary-Kate Olsen isn't in a relationship with the mystery man she was spotted with earlier this week, but a source tells ET she is dating. The fashion designer split from Olivier Sarkozy in May, after five years of marriage.

"She's single and having fun," the source said of Olsen, noting the male companion she was photographed with is just a friend. "She's not seriously with anyone, but she's dating."

According to ET's source, Olsen is back in New York City and staying in the Upper East Side after spending time in the Hamptons this summer. "She's doing great and seems happier than she's been in a long time," the source shares.

A source told ET in August that Olsen wasn't ready to reenter the dating scene just yet. "The inks not even dry!" the source said at the time, adding that finding love wasn't a priority for Olsen. "There is no shortage of things in her life that bring her joy right now."

Olsen officially filed for divorce from Sarkozy in New York in May, after the state lifted its moratorium on nonessential and non-emergency court filings. They married in November 2015, three years after they started dating.

