Martha Stewart Shares Gorgeous Throwback Photos to Mark Her 80th Birthday

Happy 80th birthday, Martha Stewart! The lifestyle guru hit the milestone age on Tuesday, and her company's official Instagram account posted stunning throwback photos of the lifestyle guru and former professional model to mark the occasion.

In the first black-and-white throwback pic, a brunette Stewart shows off her stunning profile with an updo, large hoop earrings and a leopard-print dress. Proving she's just as glamorous without the makeup, the second shot is of a smiling Stewart on a boat dressed casually, rocking windswept hair. More priceless pics include Stewart in bell-bottoms and more recent ones of her enjoying the great outdoors. The account captioned the photos with a quote from her reading, "It is a good thing until you discover a better thing."

"Happy birthday to our founder, @marthstewart48, who has taught us that it's never too late to learn the Good Things in life. 🎂," the caption continued.

Stewart has been known to make waves on social media due to her spectacular selfies, including a glamorous poolside pic she posted last July, which went viral. Stewart spoke to ET about fans labeling the pic a "thirst trap," and she happily agreed that it was.

"I just thought I looked great coming out of the pool," she noted. "My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."

Stewart also shared her secrets to looking good, noting that she was still in her "heyday."

"Just eat well, exercise well, garden, climb mountains," she shared. "I climbed Kilimanjaro. For goodness sake, I went up into the Himalayas. You have to do that kind of stuff. That's the kind of stuff that keeps one vibrant and young and it's important."