'Married to Medicine': Toya and Anila React to 'Unintelligent' Dig From Heavenly and Contessa (Exclusive)

What better place to gossip than in a glam session? That's where we pick up with Kari Wells, Toya Bush-Harris and Anila Sajja in ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new episode of Married to Medicine. The cast is just outside Washington, D.C., staying at a Bethesda, Maryland, house while they're in town to attend marches -- and enjoy a little R&R. Toya and Anila are getting glammed up to lay by the pool, when Kari crashes in to fill them in on a chat she'd just had with Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

"So, this morning Contessa and Heavenly were really nice to me, so they said, 'We want to steal you...'" Kari confesses. "They go, 'You're the intelligent one, we want you on our side.'"

Anila let's out a "wow," then a "whoa" -- well, more of a whoa-oh-oh! -- while Toya's jaw drops wide open.

"Wait, so basically, that side is the intelligent?" Toya asks. She shares more of her reaction to the comment in a confessional, saying, "At this point, I'm just kinda over Contessa and Heavenly. Really? What the f**k does that mean? The 'intelligent side?'"

"It boils down to, we don't have a medical degree," Kari surmises. "We have a Mrs. M.D., and it's not the same to their M.D."

"So we're not intelligent?" Toya asks once again.

"Yeah, 'cause we're not doctors," Kari replies.

Watch it all play out here:

After the initial shock at the dig wears off, Anila cracks, "Anybody can be a dentist! S**t, I'm just saying, I coulda done that," an obvious shot at Heavenly.

"That is so high school," Toya then says.

When ET spoke with Heavenly ahead of the season premiere, she offered up her feelings about all three ladies -- she's a fan of Kari and Anila, just not Toya.

"I think that Toya -- I'm gonna just tell you this the nicest way I can -- need something to do," Heavenly said. "Something else to do. I mean, her kids are at school, so we can't say she's a stay-at-home mom. She need something to do, something to make her life feel more fulfilled. That's my thought on Toya, really, because she's really critical on people that are doing way more than she is, so she needs to do something so she even has an inkling of what it takes to run a business, run a family, run her life, run her household. Do your s**t first and then come out."

"Kari takes digs at me, as well, but I like Kari for some reason," she went on to say. "I like her. She’s funny, she’s fun -- I don't know if she will say the same thing about me -- but what really touched my heart with Kari was during the Black Lives Matter movement. She went over and beyond, and I don’t care what nobody says: A white woman is needed in our movement. It helps our movement. We need everybody, and what I saw was everybody of all nationalities, all races -- everybody -- from all genders was there saying, hey, you know what? Black lives do matter and this is something that’s wrong, and Kari was on the frontline so I will always respect her for that."

And as for Anila's dentist crack, Heavenly admitted that those comments don't get to her.

"I'm happy with my position as a dentist, it does not bother me," Heavenly offered. "When you make a dig at [anyone else on this cast], they hurt forever -- and I don't do anything more deep than my opinion -- but then they do."

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.