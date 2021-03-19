'Married to Medicine': Dr. Contessa Storms Out of Dinner Over Toya's 'Disrespectful' Comments (Exclusive)

New friends, old frenemies. So the story goes on Married to Medicine where, once again, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Toya Bush-Harris are at odds -- and season 8 newbie Anila Sajja is caught in the middle. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sundays episode, Anila invites Contessa, Toya and Dr. Simone Whitmore, as well as their husbands, to a dinner... much to Toya's surprise. Toya doesn't hide that fact, point-blank telling Contessa as much as soon as the group sits down.

"Whatever's going on between you guys, it's not that deep," Anila tells them, hoping to squash the tension she can feel bubbling up. "Y'all need to just talk about it."

"[Toya's] a great person," Anila tells Contessa, who in a confessional asks, "OK? And? What are you doing right now, lady?"



"You're trying to make peace right now with somebody who enjoys war with me," Contessa tells Anila.



"It's like an up-and-down roller coaster ride," Toya says. "Three years of the same s**t with Contessa. I was like..."



"That's how I feel about you, too," Contessa interjects, cutting off Toya's thought. "I don't want to keep doing drama with you. This feels so old and I'm in the world of COVID..."



"Everybody loves to go to the COVID thing," Toya scoffs, "and be like, 'Oh, in the world of COVID..."



"When you're seeing people die in front of you?" Contessa fires back, as the ladies lob questions back and forth, speaking over each other. "I'm done with you. You gotta put it in perspective."

Toya counters that her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, has been working on the frontlines, too, and "we live with COVID every day."



"Contessa, my husband is in ER!" Toya exclaims, to which Contessa counters, "What does that have to do with me?"

Watch the dinner unravel here:



"Don't talk to me about motherf**king COVID!" Toya tells Contessa. "I live it, OK?"



"You get disrespectful," Contessa says, going on to apologize to Anila and announcing she has to leave the dinner because she refuses to be disrespected.



"I don't give a f**k about how this petty b***h feels," she says to Anila, speaking of Toya. "If you want a relationship with me, let's do it. That b***h is fake. When you get to know her better, you'll find out."

Contessa then drops her napkin (on Anila, for some reason) and storms out. Toya is finding herself at the center of multiple dramas this season. She inserted herself into the ongoing issue between Dr. Simone and Dr. Heavenly Kimes. ET spoke with Heavenly ahead of the season premiere, and she did not hold back about how she felt about Toya.

"I think that Toya -- I'm gonna just tell you this the nicest way I can -- need something to do," Heavenly shared. "Something else to do. I mean, her kids are at school, so we can't say she's a stay-at-home mom. She need something to do, something to make her life feel more fulfilled. That's my thought on Toya, really, because she's really critical on people that are doing way more than she is, so she needs to do something so she even has an inkling of what it takes to run a business, run a family, run her life, run her household. Do your s**t first and then come out."

For more on Heavenly's thoughts on the season, check out the video below -- and tune into Married to Medicine on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo to find out what happens after Contessa leaves the dinner table.