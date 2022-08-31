'Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Reveal Sex of First Child

It's going to be a girl for Briana Myles and Vincent Morales! The Married at First Sight stars announced the happy news on Wednesday, sharing pictures from the event when they learned the sex of their first baby.

In one of the sweet shots, the couple, both wearing white, smiles as they look up at pink air around them. The second pic shows Briana and Vincent gleefully looking at confetti raining down on them.

"A sweet baby girl!!! We’re so excited and blessed," Briana gushed. "I 100 percent see myself being a girl mom and definitely Vincent as a girl dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger!"

"I’m still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I’m thrilled to take on this new role!" the mom-to-be added. "I believe we’ll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system."

@Melbelderjr

Meanwhile, Vincent said, that "ever since finding out that I will be a father, it has been a roller coaster of emotions."

"I was never 'Team Boy or Girl,' because all I want is a healthy baby," he said. "I will say that it’s exciting to know the gender! I can see the tea parties, and daddy’s girl vibes running through my head."

"I am so blessed and just pray the process goes smoothly for Briana and baby girl," Vincent continued. "Praying for a smooth delivery, and a safe recovery for my wife. I am so thrilled for the arrival of my baby girl!!!"

@Melbelderjr

The couple, who met and wed during season 12 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2021, announced they were expecting in July.

"The Sweetest Love," they captioned a joint Instagram post at the time. "We can’t wait to meet you little one!"