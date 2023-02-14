'Married at First Sight' Stars Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina Announce Divorce

There will be no Valentine’s Day for Married at First Sight alums Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina.

On Monday, Lindy took to Instagram to announce the couple is divorcing after one year of marriage. "It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce. Sadly, it's impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage. Marrying a stranger on national TV has been a very painful, overwhelming and confusing process," she wrote.

Lindy added that she and Miguel have no regrets about marrying on the series. "Neither of us regret getting married at first sight and are happy we experienced a genuine connection. While it has been difficult, and it didn't work out for us, we are incredibly grateful for this experiment and opportunity."

"It is our hope that viewers understand you see very little of our lives during the short duration of filming. While it is easy to cast judgment and make assumptions, please remember we are just regular people who decided to take a leap of faith. Thank you for going on this insane journey with us, and for respecting our privacy while we continue to heal and grow as individuals," she concluded her message.

Miguel also posted a message about their split, writing, "Divorce feels like you’ll never quite smile the same way again. It’s a sorrow that just lingers. I know with time, I’ll heal, and Lindy will too. But until then, be considerate with your comments. On my page, I have a zero-tolerance for any negative comments towards Lindy, so save yourself the trouble coz it’s gonna get deleted anyway."

Ahead of the season 15 premiere of Married at First Sight, ET spoke to the five duos, who discussed their thoughts when they first saw their spouse-to-be at the altar. A major conflict between Miguel and Lindy during the season was their last names. Lindy didn’t want to take Miguel’s surname, and fans saw it continue to play out at the reunion.



The pair did wed in early 2022 on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight season 15.