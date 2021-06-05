Mark Wahlberg Thanks His Big Sister for Making His Birthday 'Special the Way Mom Did'

Mark Wahlberg is feeling the love of his birthday.

The actor turned 50 on Saturday and paid tribute to his late mother, Alma. He first shared a throwback photo of himself, rocking a printed long-sleeve button-up shirt, jeans and a New Kids on the Block lanyard. In the pic, he has his arm wrapped around his mom.

"Miss you🙏💔🙏," Wahlberg simply captioned the sweet photo. Alma died in April after a battle with dementia.

While the Deepwater Horizon star was missing his mom, his big sister Tracey made sure he got a special birthday surprise.

"Nothing more important than family. My big sister Tracey made sure that my birthday was special the way my mom always did! I love you so much❤️," the actor wrote alongside a video of him showing off his decorated lawn, which includes a big sign that reads "Happy Birthday."

"Wow, thank you Tracey for my special birthday. Love you," Wahlberg says in the clip.

Last month, he took to Instagram to wish his late mom and wife Rhea Durham a Happy Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day❤️What would I be without these two❤️❤️Miss you mom❤️love you babe❤️to all the moms❤️thank you," he captioned a pic of the three of them.

Just a couple days before, he celebrated what would have been Alma's 79th birthday. "Happy birthday mommy❤️," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair together.

Alma had nine children with ex-husband Donald Wahlberg: Donnie, Paul, Robert, Jim, Arthur, Tracey, Michelle, Debbie and Mark. Alma and Donald divorced in 1982; Donald died in 2008.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Donnie just weeks after Alma's April death, where the 51-year-old actor emotionally praised his mother and credited all his success to her.

"It was in my mother and in my father I rationalized the successes of New Kids. Because I did not do anything in my short 18 or 19 years to deserve such success, but they did a lot in their years," he said. "My mother did so much for so many -- things that she would never talk about or brag about -- that I really believe that my success was the universe and God's way of paying her back."

"I always thought that it had nothing to do with me, that I was just a vessel to reward her for all the good that she brought into the world," Donnie continued. "I think she showed me and reminded me of that. It brings me tremendous gratitude."

See more in the video below.