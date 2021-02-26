Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni's 'Law & Order: SVU' Reunion Gets First Promo: Watch!

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler are back together again! NBC aired the first promo for the pair's upcoming reunion during Thursday's episode of Law & Order: SVU.

The promo starts by reminiscing on their partnership -- which came to an end in 2011. Then, flash forward to today, with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) at a crime scene. "Liv!" Stabler (Christopher Meloni) shouts out from afar.

"Elliot," Benson whispers, clearly struck by their reunion, which will air during a special 2-hour crossover event on April 1. Watch the promo below.

Meloni and Hargitay have teased fans with on-set photos from their long-awaited SVU reunion over the last few months. Hargitay teased Meloni's return with a screenshot from the first official virtual table read of their episode.

"We have been Zooming our cast readthroughs all season. This one was different," showrunner Warren Leight told ET over email in early January. "In some ways it had the feel of an opening night on Broadway: lots of anticipation, excitement, even nervousness. We had many well-wishers from the network, studio, and Wolf Entertainment join us. The moment Benson and Stabler had their first scene, everything fell into place. I just wish we could have all gone to an opening party when it was over."

The special 2-hour crossover event airs Thursday, April 1 on NBC. Meloni will first guest star on SVU at 9 p.m. ET / PT, before the series premiere of his own spinoff,Law & Order: Organized Crime, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.