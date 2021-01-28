Marie Kondo Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3: See Her Sweet Announcement

Marie Kondo is about to be tidying up for three! The 36-year-old author and host of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant with her third child.

"I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way. 💖," Kondo captioned a post of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

Kondo and her husband, Takumi Kawahara, are already parents to daughters Satsuki and Miko.

In a previous post, she wrote about struggling with her own personal desire to be clean and tidy and the messiness of being a mom.

"Motherhood taught me to be more forgiving of myself," Kondo wrote. "The joy that comes from parenting exceeds any satisfaction that could have come from a perfectly neat home."

