Mariah Carey Reprises Her Eminem-Inspired Alter Ego From 'Obsessed' Music Video

Mariah Carey is bringing back a memorable pop culture moment. The 51-year-old singer recently shared her take on the #WipeItDownChallenge that's popular on TikTok, and brought back her male alter ego from the music video for her 2009 hit, "Obsessed," which was widely thought of as a dig toward Eminem.

In the video she tweeted on Wednesday, Carey is at first wearing a bathrobe and a face mask with her hair in rollers as she wipes down her mirror. She then says, "And then I was like, 'Why are you so obsessed with me?'" as she transforms into her usual glamorous self in a glittery outfit, then finally into her male alter ego, complete with a beard, a hoodie and a hat.

Carey shared that her video was to celebrate the 12th anniversary of "Obsessed."

"Just for laughs... from last year's lockdown when all I did was wipe tings down 🧽😂 #HappyAnniversaryObsessed," she wrote.

Just for laughs... from last year's lockdown when all I did was wipe tings down 🧽😂 #HappyAnniversaryObsessed pic.twitter.com/EAgqlZZJpA — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 16, 2021

In Carey's memorable music video for "Obsessed," she's stalked by a male that's actually her in disguise, which some fans pointed out looked a lot like Eminem due to the choice of clothing. The rumors at the time was that the song as well as the accompanying video was a thinly veiled dig at Eminem for repeatedly claiming the two had a relationship and referencing her in his songs, most notably in "Bagpipes From Bagdad."

