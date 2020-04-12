Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson Team Up on 'Oh Santa!' Christmas Collab

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has gifted us with another holiday hit!

The iconic singer recruited two fellow vocal powerhouses, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, for a new version of her original Christmas song, "Oh Santa!," as part of her Apple TV+ holiday special, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.

The holly-jolly hit -- which obviously featured impressive vocals and even some coordinated whistle notes -- was accompanied by an appropriately festive video, with Hudson and Grande doing their best Supremes as they joined Carey in Santa's busy workshop, with special appearances from Carey's twins, Monroe and Moroccan!

Grande shared her excitement for the track with a slightly starstruck version of the "how it started / how it's going" meme, where she shared a 2011 tweet she sent to Carey, which read simply, "@MariahCarey I love you." As for "how it's going," Grande posted a promotional pic for the special. "(no i’m not okay nor will i ever recover)," she wrote on another post about appearing alongside one of her musical idols.

Hudson was equally excited to get fans ready for Christmas with the new track, posting, "'Oh Santa' is coming to you tonight, and yes it is the perfect thing to get you into the holiday spirit! Thank you @mariahcarey for having me!"

See more on Carey's Christmas classics in the video below! Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special is streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4.