Maria Sharapova Gives Birth to First Child With Fiancé Alexander Gilkes

Congratulations are in order for Maria Sharapova, who just became a mother! The former tennis superstar and her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes, welcomed a baby boy.

The 35-year-old new mom took to Instagram on Friday to share the news with a photo of her and Gilkes looking proud at their baby boy.

"Theodore VII•I•MMXXII 🍼🐣," Sharapova's caption read. "The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for."

Back in April, Sharapova took to Instagram, and on her 35th birthday, no less, to share that she and Gilkes were expecting their first child.

"Precious beginnings!!!" she captioned a photo of herself cradling her bare baby bump on a beach. "Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."

The five-time Grand Slam winner and the businessman started dating in 2018. They announced their engagement in December 2020.

Congrats!