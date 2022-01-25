Mandy Moore Watches 'A Walk to Remember' for the First Time in a Decade in Honor of Film's 20th Anniversary

Mandy Moore took a sweet trip down memory lane while celebrating the 20th anniversary of A Walk to Remember. In the film, which was released in 2002, Moore played high school student Jamie Sullivan who is dying from cancer, and unexpectedly falls in love with local rebel Landon Carter, played by Shane West.

The This is Us star celebrated the occasion by watching the movie. In a TikTok video, the actress admitted just how long it’s been since she has viewed it. “I haven’t seen the movie in over a decade,” she says. "I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than to watch the movie with all of you.”

Moore is seen lighting a candle before cuddling up on a couch and turning on the teen rom-com on her laptop. Moore brings the nostalgia as she sings “Only Hope” along with her character, Jamie.

While watching the movie, the "Crush" singer quips about having eyes for her co-star. “Can you understand why I had the biggest crush ever on Shane West?” she says.

At the end of the movie, Moore grabs a tissue and says, “Jamie and Landon forever."

Moore also marked the occasion with a throwback photo of her, West and the film’s director, Adam Shankman. “20 years ago, 'A Walk to Remember' premiered in theatres. It unequivocally changed the course of my life and career and these 2 gentlemen were such a large part of it all,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Thanks to all who have found and loved this movie and continue to pass it on. It (and @adamshankman & @theshanewest) will forever hold a very special place in my heart. 💓 #awalktoremember #20years.”

West took to the comments to celebrate, writing, “Warm hugs ❤️👫.” The actor also celebrated with the same picture on his respective Instagram account. “20 years….my god. What can I say that hasn’t already been said,” he wrote. “These two mean the world to me. The unconditional love from the fans. It’s rare we get an experience like this/something to hold onto. I’ll cherish this for the rest of my life 🔭 💫.”

In 2002, Moore and West sat down with ET to promote the film. During the interview, the "Candy" songstress opened up about what it was like to share a kiss onscreen.

"I remember when I went in for my first audition they asked me, 'Who is someone that you'd like to play opposite with?' I was thinking and I was naming off a couple of actors, and they mentioned Shane's name," she gushed at the time. "And I said, 'Shane's actually a nice guy. I interviewed him for a teen magazine and he seemed great.' I had never seen his TV show [Once and Again] before, but he was cute. So those were basically my qualifications!"

"I mean, it's not bad to kiss a cute boy, I guess," she continued. "I don't think anybody's boyfriend or girlfriend is going to be happy with their [significant other] doing love scenes with someone else, but it's not a big deal. It's acting, after all."