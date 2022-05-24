Mandy Moore Talks 'Cool Mom Club' With Hilary Duff and More Stars

Mandy Moore has a host of famous mom friends to thank for their support! The This Is Us star’s inner circle includes Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor and Ashley Tisdale, all women -- and their children -- that she's formed a special bond with.

"Hilary is the coolest and she is a super-mom. She and Matt have become really close friends with my husband and I. But they have a kid who's six weeks younger than Gus. And so, we had babies at the same time and she, being the super-mom that she is, formed a cool mom club," the 38-year-old said in the latest edition of InStyle.

The “Candy” songstress, who welcomed her son, August, with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February, says that she and the ladies have dinners and even bond over their kids attending baby classes.

"Somehow, I got invited into it and it's the best,” she added. “I've made so many wonderful friends. We all just gathered earlier this week and had dinner and we have baby classes together and it's incredible.”

She continued, “It's so much fun. I'm very, very grateful to have those resources and just incredible women to be able to lean on. We're all kind of going through this chapter of our lives together."

Duff is the mother of Luca, 10, Banks, 3, and 1-year-old Mae, with husband Matthew Koma. Trainor shares Riley, 1, with husband Daryl Sabara, and Tisdale is mom to 1-year-old Jupiter, whom she shares with husband Christopher French.

Over the summer, Moore, Duff, Tisdale and Trainor’s 1-year-olds were pictured enjoying a music class together. The proud moms took to their respective Instagram pages to share the adorable pictures.

Tisdale shared a picture of all of the kids, along with other students, lying in a circle posing for a picture. "Cutest class," Tisdale captioned the sweet snap, before thanking Duff for hosting the playtime event.

Moore and the moms will have more time together. On Tuesday, the actress wraps up her role as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us -- after six seasons.

Last week, the "In Real Life" songstress spoke to ET about her plans to take a break from acting and enjoy her real-life role as mom.

"I was pregnant with Gus all throughout the fifth season and then I went back to work when he was a month old," Moore said. "So, I'm excited to be a mom for a minute, then figure out what I wanna do after that," she added.