Mandy Moore Gushes Over How Excited She Is to Welcome Son With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore can't wait to welcome her baby boy. The This Is Us star took home a People's Choice Award, and used part of her acceptance speech to share a special message with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

The actress won the trophy for Drama TV Star of 2020, and took to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday to accept the honor.

After thanking the fans for voting for her and supporting the show, and then thanked the This Is Us cast and crew, and shared a sweet message of excitement for Goldsmith.

"[To] the love of my life, I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into my life with you," Moore said, smiling as she placed one hand on her burgeoning baby bump, barely visible under her long black dress.

The 36-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram back in September to announce the exciting news with a few snapshots of herself and her hubby.

In the stunning black-and-white shots, Moore and Goldsmith are all smiles as he rests his hand on her growing belly.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙," the This Is Us actress captioned the pics.

Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot back in 2018 with an intimate ceremony in their backyard. Check out the video below for more on the couple's cute baby news.