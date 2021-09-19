Mandy Moore Gushes About Motherhood, Teases 'This Is Us' Final Season (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore is looking gorgeous at the 2021 Emmys. The This Is Us star stepped out for television's biggest night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, wearing a stunning red Carolina Herrera gown and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Moore opened up to ET about filming the final season of the show, which is nominated for Best Drama Series at this year's ceremony, and gushed about motherhood.

"It's already tears. Tears for the material and tears for the fact that we're leaving this family. This family is disbanding. But we have many, many months and episodes to shoot," she said of the final episodes, adding that it will be an "insane" breakdown at the end of filming.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

As for becoming a mother earlier this year, she noted that her life has changed "in every imaginable way." "It's the greatest thing ever. This stuff is fantastic, I am so happy to be at parties like this, but nothing is as satisfying," she marveled.

Moore became a mom for the first time in February when she gave birth to a baby boy with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. The 37-year-old singer has been open about motherhood on social media, sharing her experience with breastfeeding on Instagram.

"Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever," she wrote.

Ahead of tonight's event, Moore shared a photo of her breast pump on Instagram Story with the caption, "Tonight's MVP accessory."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.