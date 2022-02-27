Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Emotional Update From Ukraine: 'I'm Trying to Stay Focused'

Maksim Chmerkovskiy gave his followers another update about the crisis in the Ukraine. On Sunday, the professional dancer posted an emotional plea to his Instagram page. “WAR I’m tired. I’m stressed. I needed to rant,” he captioned the video.

“Thank you and please make some noice [sic] about this so the whole world starts screaming.

#proudUkrainianAmerican.” The Dancing with the Stars alum’s caption was next to a very personal video. In the clip, Chmerkovskiy sits in the dark as he reassures fans that he is in a very safe space.

“I think everybody’s going through a lot of emotions,” he said. “I’m in the safest place I can find.” The dancer reiterated that he is in the safest place possible, although he is not far from the fighting.

“It's not a cry for help, as I said, I'm safe, I'm starting to not be able to just sort of keep my head,” he said as he became emotional. “I'm trying to stay focused and try to let my voice be heard.”

The 42-year-old encouraged his fans to get the word out and spread the message that the fighting needs to end. “I'm being very serious,” he added. “I’m sorry. I’m losing a little bit of my patience. I just want everybody to do something.”

Chmerkovskiy added that all his followers have to do is “make a post and go on about your day.”

Before signing off, he shared that he did not intend to rant, and that he’s “just ready to go home.”

“I’m just hoping for a safe ending to everything,” he added.

Following the video, the dancer shared a post of a car with a person lying beside it. The caption reads, "WAR Civilian car shot at while trying to escape the war. Husband died. Wife and two daughters are wounded.💔.”

In another follow-up video, Chmerkovskiy showed Ukrainian citizens being turned away from Russian tanks. On Thursday, the dancing pro, who grew up in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union, spoke out from the capital of Kyiv amid Russia's invasion of the country.

The ballroom dancer became emotional as he spoke, while sirens and emergency vehicles went off behind him.

The same day, Chmerkovskiy‘s wife, Peta Murgatroyd, took to Instagram to ask for prayers for her husband.

"Please pray for my husband Maks," Murgatroyd began her post. "I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder. My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more."