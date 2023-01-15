'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Is 'Sexier' and 'More Romantic' on NBC, Producer Says

Magnum P.I. is turning up the heat as it moves to its new home on NBC.

Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks return as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins in the resurrected action drama, which was saved by NBC last July after four seasons on CBS. When the series kicks off its 20-episode fifth season next month, there will be a bit more spice -- thanks in part to Magnum and Higgins' blossoming romance.

"I think that would've happened regardless once we put them together," showrunner Eric Guggenheim told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday of the tonal shift. "This season, it is sexier, it is more romantic, it is more emotional."

"Some of the language has changed a little bit as well. It feels like it's grown a little bit," Weeks noted, adding that she too noticed the flashier sheen on the show. She acknowledged a scene in an early episode, which is an homage to the slow-motion Baywatch sequences of the '90s. "That scene is not a dream, it's real. The rest of the season is showing where that goes and seeing two people who are meant to be together but then having to navigate working together and going through dangerous situations. I think you're really going to enjoy it. It's even more fun."

Hernandez, who also serves as a producer, added: "The dynamic shifts a little bit when it's somebody you're in a relationship with. Sometimes I look at these scenes and I'm like, 'I don't know if I'd let you do that! Stay home or something like that. I just want to protect you!' But I have that impulse."

"Yeah, that's not going to happen!" Weeks exclaimed.

The Magnum P.I. team assured viewers that Magnum and Higgins' relationship isn't a "jump-the-shark" moment and elements of their partnership from before still remain.

"I think a lot of people weren't worried fan-wise, that they'd lose some of the antagonism or something. But I will reassure everyone that that very much remains," Weeks promised.

"Yeah, we still bicker," confirmed Hernandez.

Zack Dougan/NBC

Guggenheim confirmed that the duo is very much together for season 5. It became impossible for the writers to ignore the "chemistry" between Hernandez and Weeks.

"It was becoming harder and harder to keep them apart. I remember saying to the writers Day 1 of season 4, is this the year we get them together? That started a dialogue of us trying to figure out of what the pros and cons of getting them together," he said, "What does it look like? The more we talked about it, the more excited we got about getting them together."

While things for the new couple are going well in the early part of season 5, the actors shared what has surprised them about their characters as they explore a relationship with each other.

"I thought she'd be a bit more jealous than she is," Weeks said. "It's going actually quite well so far."

"We've lived in these characters for so long and we feel like we know them intimately... Without spoiling a storyline, Magnum is a bit more romantic than I kind of imagined in moments, which is quite nice," Hernandez teased.

As for familiar faces returning to Magnum P.I. in this new iteration, Guggenheim revealed that Larry Manetti, who appeared on the original Magnum and guest starred on the CBS update, will return for an appearance.

ET was on the Hawaii set of Magnum P.I. last year as they prepared for the move to NBC. Hernandez credited the fans for keeping the interest levels piqued through fan-funded campaigns and billboards.

"We found a new home and it was very unlikely and very humbling the way the audience rallied around the show," the 44-year-old said. "And NBC stepped up. It's kind of impressive."

"I knew there were things happening and I didn't want to say anything because you don't want to get people's hopes up if it doesn't happen," he recalled. "But obviously I had to give the green light. Like, let's do this. Let's try to make it happen. And it took some time, but we figured it out."

Watch the season 5 trailer below.

Magnum P.I. premieres with back-to-back episodes Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.