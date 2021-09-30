'Magnum P.I.' Dances Around His Secret Romance in Season 4 Premiere First Look (Exclusive)

Keeping business and pleasure separate is harder than it looks -- and that's exactly what Thomas Magnum is about to learn.

Magnum P.I. kicks off its fourth season on Friday, and the Hawaii-based private investigator finds himself in a bit of a pickle when he bumps into Detective Lia Kaleo (played by new series regular Chantal Thuy) at the office.

At first, things are innocent between Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Kaleo, as the two banter back and forth about his reputation for being "thrifty." But things quickly heat up after Magnum asks Detective Katsumoto, who's partnered up with Kaleo, to look into a potential missing woman.

With the coast clear (aka Katsumoto temporarily out of sight), Kaleo smoothly slips Magnum's missing watch out of her purse and into his hand.

"Where was it?" a surprised Magnum asks, prompting her to reveal, "At my place."

"Well, obviously. But I checked everywhere before I left, I couldn't find it," he says.

"There's a little Bermuda Triangle couch cushion situation that...," Kaleo begins to tease, before catching Katsumoto out of the corner of her eye. With a blink of an eye, she flips on the professional switch, giving Magnum a hint that their time to flirt is over. "You may want to check hospitals. Maybe she was in an accident." Watch the rest of the season 4 premiere sneak peek to see what happens next.

Magnum P.I. premieres Friday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.

