Madonna Says She Was Sick During Paris Tour Before Testing Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

Madonna is sharing more information following her announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The 61-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal that, after seeing the results of her antibodies test, she believes she had the coronavirus during her Madame X Tour earlier this year.

"Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! 🙏🏼," she began, referencing a $1.1 million donation she made to help find a COVID-19 vaccine. "And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus -- I am not currently sick."

"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show," Madonna continued. "But at the time We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now."

Madonna concluded her post by writing, "Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19"

Madonna shared the results of an antibodies test last month, saying in an Instagram video, "I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car and I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining."

Despite testing positive for the antibodies, the CDC has stated that those results could be due to "an infection with SARS-CoV-2, or possibly a related coronavirus."

Madonna previously drew criticism after she called the coronavirus "the great equalizer" in a social media post.

"That's the thing about COVID-19, it doesn't care about how rich you are or how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," she said. "What's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways and what's wonderful about it is it's made us all equal in many ways."