Madonna Says She Tested Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies, Is 'Going to Breathe in the COVID-19 Air'

Madonna has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The 60-year-old singer shared the news in a noir-themed Instagram video, which featured her sitting at a typewriter and sharing her musings on the current state of the world aloud.

"Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," she said at one point in the two minute-long clip. "So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car and I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining."

The singer concluded her video by saying, "Here's the good news: tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently all over again."

Though Madonna spoke about leaving the house following her test, the CDC has cautioned that "it’s unclear if those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again."

"This means that we do not know at this time if antibodies make you immune to the virus," the CDC has noted on their website.

The CDC also said that "an antibody test alone cannot tell if you definitely have COVID-19."

Additionally, despite testing positive for the antibodies, the CDC has stated that those results could be due to "an infection with SARS-CoV-2, or possibly a related coronavirus."

Madonna previously drew criticism after she called the coronavirus "the great equalizer" in a social media post.

"That's the thing about COVID-19, it doesn't care about how rich you are or how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," she said. "... What's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways and what's wonderful about it is it's made us all equal in many ways."

