Maddox Jolie-Pitt Is Attending South Korea University Remotely Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Like many college students, Maddox Jolie-Pitt will be learning from home this semester. The 19-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who previously had to cut his first year at Yonsei University in South Korea short, will now be participating in virtual learning due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A source tells ET that Jolie-Pitt is still a student at Yonsei University, but due to the pandemic he is taking classes remotely.

Back in April, his actress mother opened up about the current situation with her eldest son's studies.

"I could not be happier about Mad's choice of university. It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring school. He'll be back as soon as things settle," Jolie told Dong-A Ilbo Daily, a long-running media outlet in South Korea, at the time. "He's using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies. We are all so happy, as a family, that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies."

The source also told ET that Maddox celebrated his 19th birthday on Wednesday at home with his mom and siblings.

In the years following Jolie and Pitt's messy 2016 split, things seem to have settled between the exes, who share six children. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was spotted leaving Jolie's home in June for the first time since their breakup.

"Brad and Angelina have come a very long way, and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids," another source previously told ET. "They have no plans to reconcile, and any communication between them is regarding their children's needs and future."

