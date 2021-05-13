Machine Gun Kelly Would Marry Megan Fox in 'a Heartbeat,' Source Says

Machine Gun Kelly is ready to take the next step with Megan Fox. A source tells ET that the couple is "doing great," and notes that the 31-year-old singer "would marry Megan in a heartbeat."

The 34-year-old actress "is definitely in love" with her beau, but is "having a great time with where things are at now," the source says. The pair met in March 2020 on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"She really takes her kids into consideration and knows that taking that next step would be a big adjustment, but it's not off the table," the source says of the three kids -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 -- Fox shares with her ex, Brian Austin Green.

The source says that Green "approves" of Fox's relationship, and that the actress "is fine enough" with his current girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, who he was first linked to in December.

"There is definitely still some tension between Brian and Megan as they had a difficult separation, but they manage to make it work for the sake of the kids," the source says of the former couple, following Fox's November filing for divorce.

As for how Green and Burgess are faring, the source says that the couple has "been getting a bit more serious," adding that the Dancing with the Stars pro "spends a lot of time at his house in Malibu."

"Brian loves Sharna's energy and the fact that she's so optimistic and a great role model," the source says. "Sharna is great with kids in general and always has been. The kids really enjoy her company and it makes things work really well, especially in regards to Megan's feelings about the kids spending time with Sharna."

