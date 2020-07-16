Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox Has 'the Most Beautiful Feet That Exist'

Machine Gun Kelly can't stop gushing about his rumored girlfriend, Megan Fox, and one part of her body. The 30-year-old rapper opens up to Teen Vogue about Fox's role in his "Bloody Valentine" music video when the topic of her feet comes up.

In one scene, Fox puts her foot against Kelly's face as he's lying on the ground.

"It's no secret I think feet are beautiful and I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist," he tells Teen Vogue. "I was like, 'Megan, you already know what I'm about to ask you.' And she was like, 'Yeah, I got a pedicure just because I knew you were going to ask me that.' And I was like, 'Alright, plop it on.'"

Kelly also reveals that the set got bloody -- literally. It all happened in a scene where he and Fox were wrestling on a bed with a large record plaque above them.

"I was squirming around and the plaque fell off and literally hit my head in the worst place that could hit from the frame, split my s**t open," he recalls. "I had blood running down. Megan was my nurse. Wiped the blood off and we got back to it. Thank god it didn't hit her. I'd take that all day."

The musician declares that "Bloody Valentine" "might now be my favorite video," citing "more personal reasons."

When one commenter mentions the similarities between "Bloody Valentine" and Fox's 2009 horror film, Jennifer's Body, Kelly praises his rumored love.

"Even just the memes that emerge from Jennifer's Body are a testament to her art as an existing human," he says. "She can just literally hold a lighter up to her tongue like this and it just travels for generations. It's this iconic image. And she brought that same energy to the 'Bloody Valentine' shoot."

Kelly and Fox met on the set of the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox and her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, split earlier this year and since that time the 34-year-old actress and Kelly have been spotted out together on numerous occasions and have hinted at a romance on social media.