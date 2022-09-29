Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer and More Stars to Be Honored at 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival

The annual film festival's awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Balboa Bay Resort, celebrating a host of talents from the big screen.

Palmer, Aubrey Plaza, Jonathan Majors, and Patton Oswalt will receive Artist of Distinction Awards, "presented to individuals known for their contribution to the arts, philanthropic endeavors, and an overriding commitment to their craft to tell unique and bold stories." Kelly, who goes by his real name, Colson Baker, in his acting roles, and Nanny star Anna Diop will receive Spotlight Awards.

Sandler will be honored with the festival’s inaugural Performance of the Year Award in recognition of his work in Hustle, Eddie Redmayne will be presented with the Icon Award at the NBFF Centerpiece screening of his upcoming film,The Good Nurse, and director Paul Feig will receive the Career Achievement Award at a screening for The School of Good and Evil.

Additionally, filmmaker Ron Howard will receive the Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award, "for his outstanding creative leadership and impactful artistic achievements that have proved both visionary and enduring," Cha Cha Real Smooth director and star Cooper Raiff will receive the Maverick Award, and The Menu star Aimee Carrero will receive the Breakout Award.

The 23rd Newport Beach Film Festival will be held in person from October 13-20 and will spotlight over 350 films from around the world.