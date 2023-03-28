Lukas Gage Is 'Very Much in Love' With Hairstylist Boyfriend Chris Appleton: 'This Mane Needed to Be Tamed'

Lukas Gage is in love with Chris Appleton! During a recent appearance on the Today show, the 27-year-old actor gushed about his boyfriend.

"I think this mane needed to be tamed," Gage quipped with a laugh. "I also needed to be tamed."

On a more serious note, Gage said, "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love."

The gushing didn't stop there. When the show flashed a pic of Gage and the 39-year-old hairstylist on the screen, Gage lovingly called his boyfriend "a good-looking man."

"Something about being in London. I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself," Gage said of his British beau. "... We have fun together. We go on adventures. It's the best."

Romance rumors between the pair started last month after they traveled to Mexico together and shared pics from their trip on Instagram. When Appleton and Gage got back from their vacation, the speculation ramped up as they posed on a red carpet together and got flirty with each other on social media.

Eventually, Appleton publicly confirmed his and Gage's romance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I'm very happy. Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," Appleton said. "Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."