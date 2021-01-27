'Love Island' Returning for Season 3, Will Move to Hawaii

I got a text!

Love Island has officially been renewed for season 3, CBS announced Wednesday during the winter Television Critics Association press tour.

The reality dating competition will begin filming the new season this summer, with a premiere date to be announced later. Casting is currently underway and will consist of an all-new ensemble of islanders looking for love.

While season 1 filmed internationally in Fiji, production was relocated to Las Vegas last summer for its most recent season due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the upcoming season, Love Island will move locations again -- this time setting up shop in the Hawaiian Islands. An exact location will be announced shortly.

A Love Island staple introduced in the last season of the U.S. iteration, the popular Casa Amor twist will also be back for season 3.

Arielle Vandenberg hosted the first two seasons, with Matthew Hoffman as commentator and narrator.

Recently, two Love Island couples announced breakups after going exclusive during season 2.

Winners and fan favorites Caleb Corprew and Justine Ndiba revealed earlier in January on social media that they had been separated for a while, and runner-ups Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks shared they were also calling it quits.

