'Love Is Blind' Stars Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder Hint at Relationship Status Ahead of Finale on Instagram

As Love Is Blind fans anxiously await Friday's season 5 finale, one pair is giving hints at their altar decision. Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder took to Instagram this week, clearly indicating that they say "yes" on their big day.

Stacy posted a beautiful bouquet of flowers, captioning it, "Flower Mondays from @lafetehtx," and tagging her fiancé. Izzy reposted the image.

On the series, Izzy shared that every Monday he gets his future bride a new bouquet of flowers just to show her how important she is to him.

Stacy Snyder/Instagram

Izzy also held a fan Q&A on his Instagram, sharing some details about the big day. When one fan asked if he was ready for the wedding, Izzy replied, "I'm gonna be dancin my way to the altar."

Izzy Zapata/Instagram

When another asked if he got rid of his "lost and found stash," referencing the drawer in his bathroom of artifacts left by past romances, he replied, "Duhhh lol learn from your mistakes and happy wife, happy life."

Izzy Zapata/Instagram

Stacy made it clear while visiting Izzy's apartment that she was not impressed by the drawer. As for Izzy's behavior, he admitted that he has one small regret without getting too specific.

"If there's anything I regret is my behavior in ONE certain moment, but I don't regret speaking the truth," he wrote.

Izzy and Stacy's romance hasn't been without its speed bumps. Izzy first seemed more connected to contestant Johnie Maraist in the pods before ending things after she shared some of her red flags with him.

Netflix

Stacy seemed concerned both with Izzy's finances as well as his unwillingness to initially tell her about some debt he'd been in.

Time will tell what happens when they make it to the altar. The season 5 finale of Love Is Blind drops Friday on Netflix. The reunion special airs Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.