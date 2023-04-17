'Love Is Blind' Star Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had a 'Personal Bias' in Micah Reunion Exchange (Exclusive)

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched season 4 of Love Is Blind and the reunion special, proceed with caution.

After an almost two-hour delay, Love Is Blind fans were finally treated to a drama-filled reunion special late Sunday night. In a particularly tense moment, Paul Peden was confronted about his post-wedding comments about his ex, Micah Lussier, in which he said that he couldn't picture her as a mother.

Micah called the comments the "worst thing" he could say about her, claiming she wasn't aware of them until the finale aired on Friday. Reunion co-host Vanessa Lachey repeatedly pressed Paul for his reason for seemingly not sharing his concerns with Micah before or after their wedding.

ET's Will Marfuggi exclusively spoke with Paul and Micah on the red carpet after the reunion aired, where Paul addressed Vanessa's comments during the exchange.

Netflix

"I was like, 'F**k man.' They kept drilling, drilling it down on me," Paul told ET. "I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don't know. But that's just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did."

Paul added that he felt he "owned as much as I could" of his responsibility in the exchange, and "took responsibility for the full capacity in which I think I was obligated to."

Paul admitted that during the technical delays from Netflix, he drank three cups of coffee and quipped, "I was definitely sweating," when talk turned to his split from Micah. As for additional frustrations from the reunion, Paul said he didn't feel he was given the opportunity to speak on everything fully.

Netflix

"I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no," he shared of his altar moment. "It was framed as, the reason that I said no was that she wasn't able to fill a mothering role and a nurturing atmosphere and whatever. That was one piece of the puzzle. It was incredibly complex, but that was the answer. That was the reason why. And that's just a fraction of the story."

As for Paul's co-star and friend, Zack Goytowski's, claims that Micah never intended to marry Paul and was there for the wrong reasons, Paul said that didn't factor into his wedding day decision.

"That really didn't come up until after. We heard a lot of things that I think were a bit disconcerting from third parties claiming that she had told them those types of things," Paul shared. "So yeah, it was rough to hear, and it definitely made me question things, no doubt."

Netflix

Micah also spoke with ET after the event, changing out of her red dress and into a tan number.

"I had to get rid of the revenge dress. I was over it," she said, laughing, noting that she "absolutely [did] not" get revenge during the reunion.

As for Zack's comments about her not being there for the right reasons, Micah called out her co-star's claims.

"I feel like his comment was so out of left field that I don't even want to give it the time of day. I don't even know where that came from," Micah said. "No one wanted to own up to saying that because probably no one said it. I think he was making a lot of comments to hurt other people during the entire thing. I don't understand, but it's not my business. It's not true."

Love Is Blind season 4 and the reunion special are currently streaming on Netflix.