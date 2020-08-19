'Love Is Blind' Star Kenny Barnes Is Engaged!

Congrats are in order for Kenny Barnes!

The Love Is Blind star announced via Instagram on Tuesday that he's engaged to his girlfriend, Alexandra Garrison, who he met after filming wrapped. Barnes revealed the exciting news with a picture from their engagement photo shoot at The Duke Mansion in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Fiancé has a nice ring to it...💍," he captioned the photo. "Alexandra and I are excited to announce our engagement! To all of our friends, family and acquaintances, thank you for the continued love and support - we appreciate everyone and cannot wait to celebrate this next step together."

Garrison shared another stunning photo, revealing in her caption that the proposal went down on Aug. 7.

"Let me tell ya about my fiancé!" she gushed. "Kenny and I are beyond excited to share the news and can’t wait for this next chapter! Thank you for the outpouring of love and support already, it means more to us than we could ever describe. 💕"

Earlier this month, Barnes exclusively told ET that his younger sister introduced him to Garrison at a brewery in Charlotte in June 2019.

"From the moment between meeting and our first date, we talked over the phone every day as if it was something that had been routine our entire lives," he shared. "Our first date happened to be at the Biltmore Estates in Asheville, North Carolina. Pre-COVID, we both travel a lot for work, so this was a 'central' location for us. Needless to say, we have been dating ever since."

Barnes also admitted that participating in the Love Is Blind experiment definitely changed his perspective on love, and how he approached dating post-show.

"Before finding Alex, I placed an emphasis on being present, attentive, emotionally aware, vulnerable and honest about my wants and needs," explained Barnes, who was engaged to Kelly Chase on the series. "Candidly, I went on three dates after filming (all of which were arranged through dating apps) and I practiced a better sense of confidence regarding being honest about first impressions. I had a tendency to play into dates because I didn't want to upset someone, but in actuality, I was only prolonging the inevitable."

"Remaining true to what I needed and finding someone who shared similar goals, interests, faith, core values and respect for others nearly became prerequisites," he added. "I found those traits in Alex and am thankful for her every day."

Read more about what the rest of the Love Is Blind cast is up to today here, and watch the video below for how the married couples are handling life together amid quarantine.