'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Reunion Special Is Not Live After Last Season's Chaos: Release Date, Time Announced

It's not live, but it's "unmissable"! Netflix is dropping a pre-taped Love Is Blind reunion special following season 5's wedding-packed finale on Friday.

On Tuesday, the streaming service announced that the reunion special will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. The move to pre-tape the special is seemingly the right call after last season's disastrous reunion, which was initially supposed to be a live special, only to endure technical difficulties that eventually led to a 16-hour delay from some viewers.

ET

In the teaser trailer for the reunion, we see two women, who appear to be blonde-haired Stacy Snyder, who is currently engaged to Izzy Zapata, as well as Aaliyah Cosby, who exited the show early after information came to light about her connection to Uche Okoroha's past romance with fellow contestant Lydia Velez Gonzalez.

With only two couples heading to the altar in Friday's finale after a slew of splits, there's definitely some messiness to untangle come the reunion.

The fate of couples Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder and Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James Milton Johnson IV (aka Milton) is currently unknown, but it's no secret that there's plenty of tension to unpack in the reunion.

Love Is Blind season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix with the wedding-packed finale dropping Friday, Oct. 13. The season 5 reunion special drops Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.